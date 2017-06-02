WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Extensive Flooding Leaves Some Drivers Stuck In Doral

June 2, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Doral, Rain, Weather

DORAL (CBSMiami) —  Extensive flooding has caused trouble on the streets of Doral.

Seventh Street is blocked off between 57th Avenue and NW 72nd Avenue.

There have been numerous reports of people leaving their cars on the side of the road to avoid getting stuck.

Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue were on scene trying to help with traffic. Cars were being towed from the area. Cars were also seen going through side streets.

One woman got stuck in the rain in Doral and she’s visiting from out-of-town.

“I parked my car over there and then I saw some cars were stuck in the middle of the road so I figured I wouldn’t drive down that road,” said Julia Ionashku. “I decided to just walk instead.”

