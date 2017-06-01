Crane Collapses, Injures Three Workers At Dade Construction Site

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Fire crews are assessing a situation that left three workers injured at a construction site.
Crews believe a crane may have collapsed and injured three workers, according to Miami-Dade Fire officials.
Rescue workers are at the site located at 1200 NW 57th Avenue.
Chopper4 was over the scene around 10 a.m. where three people were being treated on backboards at a building under construction.
The workers were being loaded onto the fire ladder and lowered down to the ground.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.