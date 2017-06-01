Trump To Announce If He’s In Or Out Of Paris Accord

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will reveal this afternoon if the United States will withdraw from a worldwide agreement to fight climate change.

Sources told CBS News the president told senior advisers he will drop the Paris Climate Accord signed by former president Barack Obama.

Trump said on Wednesday that he is still hearing arguments from both sides.

If he pulls out, it would put the U.S. at odds with nearly every other country on earth since 195 world leaders signed the agreement.

“You’re going to find out very soon,” said Trump. By that, President Trump meant Thursday.

The Paris Climate Accord was designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in hopes of slowing global warming.

“I’m hearing from a lot of people, both ways,” said Trump.

Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and others have urged the president to withdraw and live up to this campaign rhetoric.

“We’re going to cancel this Paris climate agreement,” said Trump on the campaign trail back in May 26, 2016.

Trump decided to do just that after conferring with European allies at last week’s G-7 meetings in Italy. Some strong voices in the administration are pushing back, namely Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, daughter Ivanka and Top Economic Adviser Gary Cohn.

Pope Francis gave the president his encyclical on protecting the environment as well.

What’s more, twenty-five companies, including Microsoft and Intel, purchased a full-page ad in Thursday’s New York Times arguing “the agreement generates jobs and economic growth” and warning that withdrawing “could expose us to retaliatory measures.”

The Paris Accord was adopted in December 2015. It is not a treaty but a voluntary commitment for nations to set and meet pollution reduction goals. More than 190 nations have agreed to the framework and a taxing system to help poorer nations reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is one of those things where we’re all in it together,” said Obama back in December 2015.

In 2015, President Obama told Norah O’Donnell he considers it one of his most important achievements.

“You can’t build a border wall– when it comes to carbon emissions or global temperatures or the oceans,” said Obama back in December 2015.

