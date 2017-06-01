Taste Of The Town: Better Than Home Cooking At House Kitchen & Bar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — It’s all about feeling at home at House Kitchen & Bar in Coral Gables.

Opened just two months ago, the spacious restaurant with dining inside and out is the sister to the popular Town Kitchen & Bar in South Miami, that’s been in business for 12 years.

“We decided to bring that same concept as Town, which is a family restaurant, global comfort food to Coral Gables,” said Executive Chef Michael Altman, who’s also a partner in this new concept. “This is a more updated version, such as rotisserie chicken, oyster, tacos and pokes.”

House is one of 40 restaurants participating in the 10th annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week, which is really three weeks of dining for less.

“Each restaurant is offering three courses for lunch or dinner, at least 20 percent off, so it’s a deal,” said Sara Alayon of the Coral Gables Business Improvement District.

Each restaurant sets their own menu and discounted pricing.

“We’re doing $24 for lunch, three courses, and the same thing at dinner, for $34 dollars, with different menu options,” said Chef Altman.

Back in the kitchen, the chef is busy preparing CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s Coral Gables Restaurant Week tasting.

“I prefer to under cook the shrimp a little because as you serve it, it’s still cooking,” Chef Michael said. “There is nothing worse than tough shrimp.”

The rock shrimp is tossed with a spicy crema sauce topped with fresh lettuce, grilled corn salsa and cojia cheese.

“Here’s the deal, you said it in the kitchen, you don’t overcook the shrimp. It’s super tender and soft and then there’s a little kick with spicy crema, not too spicy, and then the corn salsa on top makes it sweet as well,” says Petrillo.

Next up is a Kobe beef and veal meatball topped with imported Italian ricotta cheese.

“It’s super tender and tasty,” she says. “It’s a melt on your mouth meat.”

Then chef Michael’s famous 1/2 rotisserie chicken served with a jalapeno corn bread and three sauces for dipping.

“This has a real flavor and tenderness and juiciness, and something extra. Is it the secret seasoning? It has tons of flavor,” Petrillo asks.

For dessert, a towering, mouth-watering two-chocolate bread pudding.

House Kitchen & Bar, where you feel at home, but the food could be even better.

The Coral Gables restaurant week is open Monday June 5th through June 25th. House Kitchen & Bar is open 7 days a week, lunch and dinner, and brunch on Saturdays.

For more info, visit: http://www.coralgablesrestaurantweek.com and http://www.housekitchenandbar.com