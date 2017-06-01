Shootout At Car Dealership Kills Wanted Fugitive, 2 Bounty Hunters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GREENVILLE (CBSMiami) – A shooting inside a Texas car dealership has left a fugitive and two bounty hunters that were chasing him dead.

Cell phone video captured the scuffle moments before a fatal shoot out involving two Texas bounty hunters and a Minnesota fugitive.

Police say at least 20 shots were fired inside this car dealership outside of Dallas, with employees and customers, including their children, running for cover.

The suspect, Ramon Hutchinson, had been on the run since March when he didn’t show up for court.

He was wanted for assaulting a law enforcement officer, cocaine possession, and a DUI.

Minnesota bounty hunters tracked Hutchinson to Texas and called in Corpus Christi based Fidel Garcia Jr. to track him.

“You accept the fact that it’s a reality that you put yourself in a dangerous situation daily but when it happens, it doesn’t make it any easier to digest,” said Stew Peters with Minnesota U.S. Fugitive Apprehension.

Garcia, along with bounty hunter Gabriel Bernal, tracked Hutchinson and his girlfriend to the dealership.

“We were told they were federal agents, so we didn’t ask them to leave,” said dealership owner Rick Ford. “They were dressed casual. We thought they were plain-clothed officers.”

The bounty hunters confronted Hutchison who responded by drawing his own pistol, but he dropped it.

The men fought as the suspect grabbed the gun and began firing.

Hutchinson and the two investigators died at the scene.

No one else was struck by the gunfire.