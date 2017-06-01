Ocean Drive Businesses Respond To Mayor’s Call For Change After Shootings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Ocean Drive business owners are responding to the mayor’s push for restrictions on alcohol sales and noise after deadly shootings in Miami Beach over the weekend.
The group is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Clevelander South Beach hotel.
This is in response to Mayor Philip Levine’s calls to bring changes to the popular tourist spot Ocean Drive. The mayor is calling for banning alcohol sales after 2 a.m. and removing the exemption bars and clubs on Ocean Drive have to project noise.
The mayor proposed the changes on Tuesday, something that drew protests from at least one business owner in the area.
Mike Palma, an executive vice president for the company owning the Clevelander Hotel, says Levine is using Ocean Drive’s bars as a scapegoat for the city’s problems.
The owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive, David Wallack, got into a shouting match with the mayor during Tuesday’s press conference in which the mayor told Wallack to “Go get a job.”
The proposed changes come after Memorial Day Weekend incidents, including a deadly shooting that have some city leaders calling for the end of Urban Beach Weekend.
On Sunday, the suspected shooter who killed a man during an argument over a parking space fled. Miami Beach police later killed a man inside that suspect’s getaway car in the night’s second fatal shooting.
Levine says the incidents weren’t “us” and hopes changes could attract more families.
