Environmental Groups Gather In Downtown To Decry US Withdrawal From Paris Deal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Environmental groups made their way to Downtown Miami Thursday night to decry President Donald Trump’s decision to have the U.S. withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

“He has zero interest in promoting renewable energy and the technologies and the jobs and the leadership that goes along with that,” said Dr. Phil Stoddard.

The groups are worried about global warming and sea rise that could destroy Miami Beach.

“They should not be worried today that they will have water in their living room, but somewhere down the line,” Dr. Michael Elliot said.

The Trump argument: America first. He says reaching goals set by the Paris Accords promotes stifling regulations that choke American job growth and economic expansion.

“Where is the technology and innovation going to come from? Government investment and are we gonna lead on that? Or are we going to follow on that?” said Dr. Stoddard.

Scientists worry about the message being sent about global warming – worldwide right down to South Florida.

“Us pulling out of the agreement suggest we are not one of the world leaders in this area. That we don’t take this threat seriously,” said Dr. Elliot.

And the economics? A dire prediction from Dr. Stoddard.

“So now the Chinese can take the initiative and fill the void. Go into the solar energy market, battery market, the financial market. This is an enormous gift to the Chinese,” he said.