In The Recruiting Huddle: Marcus Dumervil – St. Thomas Aquinas

June 1, 2017 10:34 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Marcus Dumervil

POSITION: DT/OT

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 268

SCOUTING: It didn’t take this one time youth football standout long to start turning heads at the high school level. Quality football talent who will be the future for the Raiders. After his first spring, which offers already started to pour in, the attention has already shifted in his direction. He has size, strength and athletic ability – and the best things about this gifted young man is that he will be around, competing and making a difference, for the next three years. Can play on both sides of the ball, which will be huge for this program, moving forward. Will see extensive action for the 2017 season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8434826/marcus-dumervil

