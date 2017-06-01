In The Recruiting Huddle: Marcus Dumervil – St. Thomas Aquinas

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Marcus Dumervil
POSITION: DT/OT
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 268
SCOUTING: It didn’t take this one time youth football standout long to start turning heads at the high school level. Quality football talent who will be the future for the Raiders. After his first spring, which offers already started to pour in, the attention has already shifted in his direction. He has size, strength and athletic ability – and the best things about this gifted young man is that he will be around, competing and making a difference, for the next three years. Can play on both sides of the ball, which will be huge for this program, moving forward. Will see extensive action for the 2017 season.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8434826/marcus-dumervil