In The Recruiting Huddle: Johnny Ford – Booker T. Washington

June 1, 2017 10:45 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Johnny Ford

POSITION: RB/Slot

SCHOOL: Miami Booker T. Washington

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 166

SCOUTING: When he came out of youth football, there were a few well known and longtime coaches that had predicted that this quality offensive threat would be one of the best they had watched. After all, he was lightning fast, big time athletic and could play this game at a high level. While he showed flashes of being one of the best while at Coral Gables the past two years, he has never fully had one of those years to remember. Fast forward to this year – as he moves over to BTW – for his final season with a real chance to make something special happen. With college interest already coming in, this is a talent who will thrive in the Tornadoes’ offense – with a top flight quarterback and some impressive receivers. Special football player who will make a huge impact in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4701674/johnny-ford

