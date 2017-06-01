HistoryMiami Museum Marks 25th Anniversary Of Hurricane Andrew With Exhibit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the first official day of hurricane season, the HistoryMiami Museum has opened an exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew.
The Category 5 storm, which hit South Florida on August 24, 1992, took 65 lives and caused $26.5 billion in damages.
The 5,000-square-foot exhibition chronicles the story of the hurricane from its formation to the recovery.
Titled “Hurricane Andrew: 25 Years Later,” the exhibition will remain on display through January 15, 2018.
Meteorologist Bryan Norcross is the curator of the HistoryMiami Museum exhibition.
Norcross became a household name for his coverage of Hurricane Andrew. As the storm hit the Miami area, Norcross’ 23-hour marathon broadcast became to many the only link to the outside world.
The exhibition also features first-person storytelling. Award-winning documentary filmmaker Gaspar Gonzalez interviewed over a dozen Miami-Dade County residents at the very locations they stood when Hurricane Andrew hit.
Visitors will also find historical footage, documentary photography and Hurricane Andrew-inspired art work on display.
“If you were here during Hurricane Andrew you know what a life altering moment it was for so many,” said Jorge Zamanillo, Director of HistoryMiami Museum. “Lives were changed, people were at a loss but the community came together like never before. The exhibition doesn’t only show the damage the storm caused but also shows how the community of South Floridian’s rallied together to rebuild a stronger Miami-Dade County.”
The HistoryMiami Museum is located on 101 West Flagler Street in downtown Miami. Tickets will be free for HistoryMiami Museum members and $15 for non-members.