Governor Urges Preparedness Ahead Of ‘Near-Average’ Hurricane Season

June 1, 2017 12:48 PM By Eugene Ramirez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott gathered Thursday with federal officials to discuss plans and preparations at the official start of hurricane season.

Gov. Scott joined the acting director of the National Hurricane Center, the secretary of Homeland Security and other officials to stress the importance of being prepared.

The governor reminded Floridians to have at least three days worth of supplies on hand, and have an evacuation plan ready with your family, should the need arise. He also touched on the challenges of fighting Zika during the rainy season, including the simple things like dumping out still water and to wear repellent.

“Last year our state was impacted by two hurricanes,” Gov. Scott said. “Hermine up in the panhandle and Matthew, which skirted our coast. We haven’t experienced anything like this in a decade. Hurricanes clearly heighten the awareness for everyone in our state for the need to be prepared.”

To help prepare, Gov. Scott signed a sales tax holiday last week making hurricane supplies tax-free this weekend, Friday through Sunday only. Shoppers in Florida won’t be charged sales tax on items like flash lights, batteries, radios coolers and generators.

Colorado State University forecasters predicted a near-average season in the Atlantic with 14 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

