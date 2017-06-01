Ft. Lauderdale Airport’s New Concourse Includes Unique Pet Amenities

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — There’s a new addition to the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and CBS4’s Ted Scouten got a sneak peak of what’s to come.
Concourse “A” in Terminal One opens this month with five new gates to complement the airport’s international capacity and help relieve some of the demands on Terminal 4. It’ll be home to Southwest Airlines’ new South Florida hub.
The Broward County Aviation Department, in partnership with Southwest Airlines, gave a tour on Thursday showing off the new concourse, which includes a unique pet bathroom.
Beginning June 4th, Southwest Airline’s new international service will include George Town, Grand Cayman; Belize City, Belize; Cancun, Mexico and Montego Bay, Jamaica. Internationally, Southwest already serves several cities in Cuba as well as Nassau, Bahamas.
Silver Airways flies internationally to Bimini, Freeport, George Town, Governor’s Harbour, Marsh Harbour, North Eleuthera and Treasure Cay in the Bahamas.