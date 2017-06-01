Dashcam Footage Before Arrest Shows Confused, Disoriented Tiger Woods

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly released police dash cam video shows a dazed-looking Tiger Woods during his DUI arrest.
The footage was recorded early Monday by cameras mounted on two Florida police cruisers.
Woods appears confused, disoriented and unable to perform simple tasks.
The dashcam videos confirms what officers described in the police reports released earlier this week.
Tiger Woods mumbled his words and had trouble keeping his balance.
When asked to recite the alphabet, the 14-time major winner became confused.
Minutes later, the officers made their move.
The image of Woods in handcuffs is nothing like the ones of him hoisting championship trophies, what his friends, fans, and fellow golfers are used to seeing.
“Just the aura about the guy was so special, and I miss that out here,” said pro golfer Jason Day. “Because I really do want to play against him at his best, and I want him to be healthy.”
Police say Woods was asleep behind the wheel when they arrived around 2 a.m. Monday.
Both drivers’ side tires on Woods’ black Mercedes were badly damaged.
In a statement Monday, Woods said: “I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”
“I think there’s a lot of sympathy for Tiger Woods, even though for some, he’s a villain, and I think people intuitively realize he’s had a difficult life, as successful and wealthy as he’s become,” said Jaime Diaz, Editor-In-Chief of Golf World.