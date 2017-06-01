Beatles Fans Celebrate 50 Year Anniversary Of “Sergeant Pepper’s” Album

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – 50-years ago today (June 1st), the Beatles released the album: “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

The songs were both critically-acclaimed and adored by fans, and many say the album changed the way we listen to music.

When the album ushered in the “summer of love” in 1967, it was groundbreaking.

Sergeant Pepper’s experimented with radically-different sounds and recording techniques as showcased at the Beatles story museum in Liverpool.

“It was a real change in what they’d been doing before,” Diane Glover with the Beatles Story Museum said. “You know, it was very psychedelic. They were using different instruments.”

They had a different look, too – opting for bright, bold military costumes for an iconic album cover that’s considered one of rock-and-roll’s best.

But it wasn’t the only choice. The rarely-seen alternative cover shows the Beatles in different poses.

Sergeant Pepper’s was a vast departure from their days as the “lads from Liverpool”, but their childhoods – from penny lane to strawberry field – influenced their songwriting.

Many call the album an “unsurpassed milestone”, and 50 years later fans are still enjoying the show.

The museum says Paul McCartney got the idea to call the album “Sergeant Pepper” while on a flight to London.

He and his road manager were talking about the salt and pepper shakers in front of them and that sparked the idea for the title.