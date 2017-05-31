Ransom Grad Overcomes Tragedies, Shares Her Positive Message

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young lady who just graduated from high school is sharing her story and wants the world to know no matter the tragedies you experience you can always overcome them.

“My life honestly has been a wonderful tragedy because I have gone through 1 million things,” said student Mya Wright.

For 17-year-old Mya, all those tragedies have only made her stronger.

“For a few days we were actually homeless living out of our car,” said Mya.

That’s when she was eight, but this determined young lady immersed herself in school and never skipped a beat. Her grades were impeccable, catching the eye of Weber Charles from Breakthrough Miami – a nonprofit academic enrichment organization that helps low-income students.

“It was a fortunate situation that Mya had the imagination what Breakthrough Miami might do for her and her family and filled out the application,” said Charles.

That is what changed her life. Breakthrough Miami encouraged her to apply for Ransom Everglades Middle School and she was accepted with a full scholarship. Mya was ecstatic; however, in seventh grade her mother suffered a stroke.

“At that time, I thought everything would be fine but then I saw her in bed. She could not breath. There were tubes everywhere. Reality really sank in but I knew if we fight together it would be,” said Mya.

It was with the help of her Ransom family that her mother slowly recovered but two years later her brother took his own life.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult to talk about it because I’m used to the ones around me getting back up on their feet and the being there again so I can help them through it but I couldn’t do that anymore,” said Mya.

Those heartbreaking tragedies, Mya says, have made her who she is today even pushed her to try out for the swim and polo team when she couldn’t even swim.

“I thought I was going to die. I kept going to the bottom and I ask myself how am I going to get up,” said Mya.

Mya graduated on Friday from Ransom Everglades – a place that changed her life and for the past seven years showed her unconditional love.

As for what’s next for her, in August Mya will be leaving to Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts where she plans to study psychology; however, she will not stop there.