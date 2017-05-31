Police: Racial Slur Sprayed On Lebron James’ Los Angeles Home

May 31, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: LeBron James, NBA, NBA Finals, Vandalism

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Distractions are generally avoided by pro basketball players, especially on the eve of the NBA Finals.

Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, tells The Associated Press that James wasn’t home at the time.

She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

