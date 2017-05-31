Police Search Key Biscayne For Wanted Man

May 31, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Key Biscayne, Perimeter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami) — Police are searching for a man wanted for an alleged burglary in Key Biscayne.

Wednesday afternoon, police caught two other men wanted in the same burglary on the island.

Authorities have set up a perimeter in Key Biscayne early in the afternoon. By 3 p.m., they lifted the perimeter.

All schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That has since been lifted.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch