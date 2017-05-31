Ocean Drive Businesses To Take Up Mayor’s Proposed Restrictions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Deadly shootings in Miami Beach are sparking change with the mayor proposing restrictions on alcohol and noise.
Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine made the proposals on Tuesday, which include banning alcohol sales after 2 a.m. and removing the exemption bars and clubs on Ocean Drive have to project noise.
Mike Palma, an executive vice president for the company owning the Clevelander Hotel, says Levine is using Ocean Drive’s bars as a scapegoat for the city’s problems.
On Sunday, the suspected shooter who killed a man during an argument over a parking space fled. Miami Beach police later killed a man inside that suspect’s getaway car in the night’s second fatal shooting.
Levine says the incidents weren’t “us” and hopes changes could attract more families.
Ocean Drive business owners and stakeholders are scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
