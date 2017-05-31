WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

4 In Custody After Police Chase Stolen Car Through NW Miami-Dade

May 31, 2017 5:39 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Car Chase, Crime, Hank Tester, Miami-Dade Police, Stolen Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade police put an end to a chase that wound through northwest Miami Dade.

This all went down in the area of NW 27th Avenue and 96th Street after police units spotted and pursued a stolen late model Honda Element.

Eventually, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a fence. All involved bailed out and scattered through the neighborhood.

Police set up a perimeter and used helicopters and police dogs to systematically corral the subjects.

Arrests came quickly, landing two men and two women in cuffs.

The chase went on for about twenty minutes. It took another 20 minutes or so to wrap up the scene.

At this point no reports of injuries to those detained or to the police officers who made the arrests.

