Police Arrest Man With Guns & Ammo At Trump International Hotel In Washington

May 31, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Donald Trump, Trump International Hotel

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.

Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested early Wednesday at the downtown Washington hotel.

A report states that police received information that Moles would have the guns and at the hotel they saw one firearm “in plain view” in Moles’ vehicle and found another inside the glove box. Police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post that a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency said Moles had “made threatening remarks.”

Moles is charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

