In The Recruiting Huddle: James Head, Jr. – Southridge

May 31, 2017 1:06 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, James Head Jr., Larry Blustein, Miami Southridge Senior High, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: James Head, Jr. SouthridgeSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: James Head Jr.

POSITION: DE/OLB

SCHOOL: Miami Southridge

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: When the 2016 season came to an end – and veteran head coach Billy Rolle looked at the roster of the athletes coming back from an 8A state championship, this is one of the prospects that he felt very comfortable with. A potential three year starter who was athletic and was growing every month. With a number of key defensive players moving on from 2016, the Spartans realized that this could be the football player who would give them a huge boost up front. After a solid spring – where several schools had the chance to watch a more mature and experienced football player – they were impressed. Has quickness, strength and the ability to make a huge impact up front.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5314574/james-head-jr

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: James Head, Jr. Southridge

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch