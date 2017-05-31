SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: James Head Jr.
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Miami Southridge
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 230
SCOUTING: When the 2016 season came to an end – and veteran head coach Billy Rolle looked at the roster of the athletes coming back from an 8A state championship, this is one of the prospects that he felt very comfortable with. A potential three year starter who was athletic and was growing every month. With a number of key defensive players moving on from 2016, the Spartans realized that this could be the football player who would give them a huge boost up front. After a solid spring – where several schools had the chance to watch a more mature and experienced football player – they were impressed. Has quickness, strength and the ability to make a huge impact up front.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5314574/james-head-jr