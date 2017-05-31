Google Reveals The Most Misspelled Words By Each State

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Google released its list of the most misspelled words by state and people are having a ball mocking their fellow Americans.
In Florida, the most misspelled word is “receipt.”
One state getting lots of grief is Wisconsin, whose most misspelled word is Wisconsin!
The shortest word came from Rhode Island. People there couldn’t spell liar.
Five states, including fashion hot spots New York and California, had trouble spelling beautiful.
Ironically, even Google’s map had a misspelling! Making a typo on Washington DC’s word “ninety.” They quickly corrected it.
One Twitter user then pointed out President Trump’s latest typo and jokingly updated Google’s list again.