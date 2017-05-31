Google Reveals The Most Misspelled Words By Each State

May 31, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Google, Most Misspelled Words, Receipt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Google released its list of the most misspelled words by state and people are having a ball mocking their fellow Americans.

In Florida, the most misspelled word is “receipt.”

One state getting lots of grief is Wisconsin, whose most misspelled word is Wisconsin!

The shortest word came from Rhode Island. People there couldn’t spell liar.

ssd Google Reveals The Most Misspelled Words By Each State

America’s Most Misspelled Words (Source: Twitter/ @GoogleTrends)

Five states, including fashion hot spots New York and California, had trouble spelling beautiful.

Ironically, even Google’s map had a misspelling! Making a typo on Washington DC’s word “ninety.” They quickly corrected it.

One Twitter user then pointed out President Trump’s latest typo and jokingly updated Google’s list again.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch