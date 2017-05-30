T48 Football Is A True Spiritual Experience

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
If you have followed Javan Shashaty’s career since high school, you know all about his playing skills. But you also realize what a quality person he is – as well.
This record-setting Calvary Christian Academy quarterback, has always been special – whether it was throwing a Florida record 112 touchdown passes – or reaching out and giving back.
A few years after graduating from Liberty University, Shashaty returned to South Florida and came back – to give back to his community and to the youngsters who are going through the same things he was – when he started for 4 seasons.
Last summer, he started hosting a FREE camp. His T48 Football organization – which he started to train high school football players in South Florida, has really started to grow in a positive and spiritual direction.
At first, just a handful of student/athletes took advantage of the Friday night at Calvary. Then, just like anything, word spread and more and more started to take advantage of something that NOBODY was doing.
In April of this year, T48 attracted over 100 athletes from South Florida. That event brought in Keiser University first year head coach Doug Socha and his staff.
Last Friday night, T48 really made a statement – as well over 100 top football players came to watch, listen and take part in a camp that taught and instructed.
In addition to Socha and his Keiser University staff, this month’s camp was also attended by Ave Maria University head coach Joe Patterson and assistant Adam Miller, who was a one-time Coral Springs Charter head coach.
“To know me, is to understand someone who was very fortunate to have experienced so much because of my faith and football,” Shashaty explained. “I have always been surrounded by people who gave back, and that’s what I wanted to do.”
The goal of this Friday night monthly get-together is to keep the athletes sharp in the offseason and learn so much about different positions. With the skills camp including individual position drills, 1-on-1s and 7-on-7 competition, there is a lot of fun to be had, and some impressive matchups to watch.
For Pompano Beach Blanche Ely standout quarterback/receiver Yanez Rogers, the opportunity to come out and work on his game, was indeed the reason that he and several teammates attended.
Rogers, who blew up in a spring jamboree loss to Miami Norland, with his skills at the quarterback position, talked about how good this is for all the athletes.
“You come out here on a Friday night and play football, what could be better,” he said. “It’s all about competing and getting better.”
That’s what Shashaty, and those who continue to help run the event each month, are hoping for. They want these football players to come out and have fun – while learning about the game.
“What Coach (Kirk) Hosa has done here at Calvary Christian with the football program is amazing,” Shashaty explained. “He opens his doors to this facility every month, giving everyone an opportunity to get better. The environment for anyone who comes out here is tremendous as well.”
Hosa’s son, Isaac, a one-time Calvary and University of Miami standout, returns to help. So does Bryce Contento and Shashaty’s father, Guy, who has been around the sport for decades.
Shashaty starred at Calvary from 2008-2011. He then went on to play college football at Liberty University, before returning with his wife, Melissa, where he now serves as the overseer of the High School Ministry at Calvary Chapel.
“I want to see the stars of South Florida high school football become the best football players they can be,” he pointed out. “But more importantly, I have a calling to help young men grow into the man that God created them to be.”
He started T48 Football out of that passion and calling. T48 Football Skills Camps help take student/athletes to the next level, both on and off the playing field.
Interested in registering for the June FREE event? Check them out at the website at: t48football.com/
SOME OF THE ATHLETES ON HAND
There were a number of quality football players on hand. Here are some of the underclassmen we had the chance to watch and who wanted to get better:
2019 – Anthony Calloway, Blanche Ely
2018 – Jalal Jean Charles, Pompano Beach
2018 – Carlton Cleophat, Blanche Ely
2019 – David Crawford, Fort Lauderdale
2021 – Carter Davis, Seminole Middle School
2018 – Isaac Docteur, Blanche Ely
2018 – Cornelius Doe, Deerfield Beach
2020 – Ali Duval, Piper
2020 – Jartavious Edwards, Blanche Ely
2018 – Marquis Edwards, Archbishop McCarthy
2018 – Daniel Eggan, Pompano Beach
2018 – Robbie Evans, Calvary Christian
2018 – Samuel Faugues, Blanche Ely
2018 – Michael Fils, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Rosny Francois, Fort Lauderdale
2021 – Dylan Garcia, Ramblewood Middle School
2019 – Marcus Gervilus, Coconut Creek
2019 – Cortez Gethers, Fort Lauderdale
2019 – Anthony Giunta, Plantation American Heritage
2018 – Andrew Golfin, Jr., Fort Lauderdale
2019 – Kinglsey Grissett, Deerfield Beach
2019 – Dennis Howard, Blanche Ely
2018 – De’Andre Innocent, Coral Springs
2020 – Rayhan Jemmott, Coconut Creek
2019 – Daniel Jones, Calvary Christian
2019 – Deontae Jones, Blanche Ely
2020 – Isaiah Jones, Coconut Creek
2021 – Leandro Jones, Coconut Creek (In The Fall)
2018 – Richardson Joseph, Blanche Ely
2020 – Ja’Kervan McGee, Plantation
2018 – Patrick Keenan, WPB Cardinal Newman
2018 – Marcus Major, Coconut Creek
2019 – Blake Malik, Pompano Beach
2019 – Kenyon Martin, Deerfield Beach
2020 – Jakeem McMillian, Northeast
2019 – Tyler Mitchell, Blanche Ely
2020 – Wilson Noel, Blanche Ely
2019 – Daniel Parker, Fort Lauderdale
2019 – Skylar Pearcy, Calvary Christian
2019 – Isiah Presendieu, Coconut Creek
2018 – Carone Richardson, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Devyn Ricks, Northeast
2019 – Stanley Robinson, Fort Lauderdale
2019 – Jacob Rupert, Coral Glades
2020 – Aramis Smith, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – Nopiel Taylor, Fort Lauderdale
2020 – Travon Thomas, Coconut Creek
2020 – Alan Valdez, Coral Springs
2019 – James Wallace, Jr., Blanche Ely
2019 – Isaiah Williams, Fort Lauderdale
2018 – William Williamson, Coral Glades
2019 – Jericho Wilson, Blanche Ely
2020 – Lavonthae Wright, Boyd Anderson