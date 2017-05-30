T48 Football Is A True Spiritual Experience

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

If you have followed Javan Shashaty’s career since high school, you know all about his playing skills. But you also realize what a quality person he is – as well.

This record-setting Calvary Christian Academy quarterback, has always been special – whether it was throwing a Florida record 112 touchdown passes – or reaching out and giving back.

A few years after graduating from Liberty University, Shashaty returned to South Florida and came back – to give back to his community and to the youngsters who are going through the same things he was – when he started for 4 seasons.

Last summer, he started hosting a FREE camp. His T48 Football organization – which he started to train high school football players in South Florida, has really started to grow in a positive and spiritual direction.

At first, just a handful of student/athletes took advantage of the Friday night at Calvary. Then, just like anything, word spread and more and more started to take advantage of something that NOBODY was doing.

In April of this year, T48 attracted over 100 athletes from South Florida. That event brought in Keiser University first year head coach Doug Socha and his staff.

Last Friday night, T48 really made a statement – as well over 100 top football players came to watch, listen and take part in a camp that taught and instructed.

In addition to Socha and his Keiser University staff, this month’s camp was also attended by Ave Maria University head coach Joe Patterson and assistant Adam Miller, who was a one-time Coral Springs Charter head coach.

“To know me, is to understand someone who was very fortunate to have experienced so much because of my faith and football,” Shashaty explained. “I have always been surrounded by people who gave back, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

The goal of this Friday night monthly get-together is to keep the athletes sharp in the offseason and learn so much about different positions. With the skills camp including individual position drills, 1-on-1s and 7-on-7 competition, there is a lot of fun to be had, and some impressive matchups to watch.

For Pompano Beach Blanche Ely standout quarterback/receiver Yanez Rogers, the opportunity to come out and work on his game, was indeed the reason that he and several teammates attended.

Rogers, who blew up in a spring jamboree loss to Miami Norland, with his skills at the quarterback position, talked about how good this is for all the athletes.

“You come out here on a Friday night and play football, what could be better,” he said. “It’s all about competing and getting better.”

That’s what Shashaty, and those who continue to help run the event each month, are hoping for. They want these football players to come out and have fun – while learning about the game.

“What Coach (Kirk) Hosa has done here at Calvary Christian with the football program is amazing,” Shashaty explained. “He opens his doors to this facility every month, giving everyone an opportunity to get better. The environment for anyone who comes out here is tremendous as well.”

Hosa’s son, Isaac, a one-time Calvary and University of Miami standout, returns to help. So does Bryce Contento and Shashaty’s father, Guy, who has been around the sport for decades.

Shashaty starred at Calvary from 2008-2011. He then went on to play college football at Liberty University, before returning with his wife, Melissa, where he now serves as the overseer of the High School Ministry at Calvary Chapel.

“I want to see the stars of South Florida high school football become the best football players they can be,” he pointed out. “But more importantly, I have a calling to help young men grow into the man that God created them to be.”

He started T48 Football out of that passion and calling. T48 Football Skills Camps help take student/athletes to the next level, both on and off the playing field.

Interested in registering for the June FREE event? Check them out at the website at: t48football.com/

SOME OF THE ATHLETES ON HAND

There were a number of quality football players on hand. Here are some of the underclassmen we had the chance to watch and who wanted to get better:

2019 – Anthony Calloway, Blanche Ely

2018 – Jalal Jean Charles, Pompano Beach

2018 – Carlton Cleophat, Blanche Ely

2019 – David Crawford, Fort Lauderdale

2021 – Carter Davis, Seminole Middle School

2018 – Isaac Docteur, Blanche Ely

2018 – Cornelius Doe, Deerfield Beach

2020 – Ali Duval, Piper

2020 – Jartavious Edwards, Blanche Ely

2018 – Marquis Edwards, Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Daniel Eggan, Pompano Beach

2018 – Robbie Evans, Calvary Christian

2018 – Samuel Faugues, Blanche Ely

2018 – Michael Fils, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Rosny Francois, Fort Lauderdale

2021 – Dylan Garcia, Ramblewood Middle School

2019 – Marcus Gervilus, Coconut Creek

2019 – Cortez Gethers, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Anthony Giunta, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Andrew Golfin, Jr., Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Kinglsey Grissett, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Dennis Howard, Blanche Ely

2018 – De’Andre Innocent, Coral Springs

2020 – Rayhan Jemmott, Coconut Creek

2019 – Daniel Jones, Calvary Christian

2019 – Deontae Jones, Blanche Ely

2020 – Isaiah Jones, Coconut Creek

2021 – Leandro Jones, Coconut Creek (In The Fall)

2018 – Richardson Joseph, Blanche Ely

2020 – Ja’Kervan McGee, Plantation

2018 – Patrick Keenan, WPB Cardinal Newman

2018 – Marcus Major, Coconut Creek

2019 – Blake Malik, Pompano Beach

2019 – Kenyon Martin, Deerfield Beach

2020 – Jakeem McMillian, Northeast

2019 – Tyler Mitchell, Blanche Ely

2020 – Wilson Noel, Blanche Ely

2019 – Daniel Parker, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Skylar Pearcy, Calvary Christian

2019 – Isiah Presendieu, Coconut Creek

2018 – Carone Richardson, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Devyn Ricks, Northeast

2019 – Stanley Robinson, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Jacob Rupert, Coral Glades

2020 – Aramis Smith, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Nopiel Taylor, Fort Lauderdale

2020 – Travon Thomas, Coconut Creek

2020 – Alan Valdez, Coral Springs

2019 – James Wallace, Jr., Blanche Ely

2019 – Isaiah Williams, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – William Williamson, Coral Glades

2019 – Jericho Wilson, Blanche Ely

2020 – Lavonthae Wright, Boyd Anderson