2 Injured In Personal Watercraft Accident In Miami Gardens

May 30, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: Miami Gardens, Personal Watercraft Accident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been injured in a personal watercraft accident in Miami Gardens Tuesday evening.

It happened at a canal near 202 Street and 7 Avenue at around 5:20 p.m.

Miami Gardens police said two teens, between 14 and 18, were somehow thrown off the watercraft.

One of the teens made it to the bank of the canal and called for help.

The second boy was pulled from the water and transported to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

