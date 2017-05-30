Man Accused In Palmetto Expy. Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI(CBSMiami) — The man accused of shooting at drivers on the Palmetto Expressway is scheduled to appear before judge a day after the incident.
Horvin Ruiz’s bond court hearing was postponed until Tuesday afternoon in order to give both sides more time to determine exactly how many victims there are.
Ruiz faces numerous charges including 16 counts of attempted first degree murder.
On Monday, police said Ruiz was driving south on the Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) when he turned his car into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car. He then allegedly got out and started firing using an AK-47. Several cars were hit.
According to the Associated Press, Ruiz allegedly also had a handgun and shot 108 rounds in total.
Police then got into a shootout with Ruiz, before he reportedly surrendered.
Enrique Bendana survived a frightening ordeal. A bullet smashed through his rear passenger window and ripped through his passenger headrest before exiting the front windshield. Amazingly, Bendana suffered only some cuts from the glass in the car but nothing else.
“If I would have had a passenger it would have been dead in an instant,” said Bendana.
Victim Simone Evans did not want to show her face but she did show the bullet hole in the windshield of her car. Her partner was sitting in the passenger seat but he was unharmed. Evans said as they drove south on the Palmetto they saw flickers of light. They were gunshots.
“All of a sudden we started seeing flashing lights and hearing popping noises and we ducked,” said Evans. “At the moment, our concern was to get off the highway. We were sitting ducks.”
As for the motive into the shooting, police are investigating.