Jeb Bush No Longer Pursuing Purchase Of Marlins After Dispute With Derek Jeter

May 30, 2017 5:07 PM By Joan Murray
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his participation in sales talks, a source familiar with the negotiations told CBS4 News.

“Jeb is out,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Jeter is still in it.”

Bush led a group that included former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, who may still explore a bid with other investors.

The decision by Bush to pull out of the deal came following a dispute between Bush and Jeter regarding who would be in charge of the team.

The initial plan was for Jeter to run the baseball side of the operations and for Bush to run the business side of the team.

But in recent talks, it became clear that Jeter was seeking a greater role prompting Bush to back away from the deal.

The source stresses the friendship between Bush and Jeter remains strong and their split was amicable.

Earlier this month, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Bush’s group was relatively even in its price offer with another group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

