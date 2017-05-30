SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Jordan Smith
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Davie Western
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 195
SCOUTING: Every year, there are football players in South Florida who fly way beneath the radar screen. Here is one of those who made the move to compete for the Wildcats this year after a season at Plantation. Here is a prospect who has the chance to blow up in a huge way. He has tremendous size and is very athletic – and after a tremendous spring – this is a football talent who is now on every college’s radar. Continue to keep your eye on this gifted football player, you can see how 2017 will be very special for him – and the Wildcats.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6133547/jordan-smith