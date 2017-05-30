In The Recruiting Huddle: Jordan Smith – Western

May 30, 2017 11:13 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Jordan Smith, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, Western High

PLAYER: Jordan Smith

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Every year, there are football players in South Florida who fly way beneath the radar screen. Here is one of those who made the move to compete for the Wildcats this year after a season at Plantation. Here is a prospect who has the chance to blow up in a huge way. He has tremendous size and is very athletic – and after a tremendous spring – this is a football talent who is now on every college’s radar. Continue to keep your eye on this gifted football player, you can see how 2017 will be very special for him – and the Wildcats.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6133547/jordan-smith

