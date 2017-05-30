Get Ready For Hurricane Season With Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – With the official start of hurricane season on Thursday, June 1st, residents purchasing storm supplies will be paying a little less out of pocket thanks to a tax cut signed by Governor Rick Scott.
The storm prep sales tax cut is one of two signed he signed which were part of a larger $180 million tax cut package.
The first three-day “disaster preparedness” sales tax holiday takes place this upcoming weekend, June 2nd – 4th, which allows residents to purchase storm preparation supplies tax free. Batteries, flashlights, portable generators costing $750 or less are on the list of items that will be exempt from Florida’s 6-percent sales tax.
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF QUALIFYING ITEMS.
There will also be a three-day “back-to-school” tax holiday in August where residents can purchase tax-free clothes that cost $60 or less and shoes up to $60 per pair. The tax holiday, which will be held Aug. 4 through Aug. 6, will also cover school supplies costing $15 or less and computers that cost $750 or less.
In addition, the tax-cut package includes a new law that starts in January that will make feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads tax-exempt. Florida is joining 13 states and the District of Columbia that exempt taxes on the sale of feminine hygiene products or have enacted laws to exempt these products in the future.