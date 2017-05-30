WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Trump Administration Close To Completing Review Of US Policy Toward Cuba

May 30, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Cuba, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration is reportedly close to completing its review of the U.S. policy toward Cuba.

It is working to determine how far it will go in rolling back former President Barack Obama’s engagement with the country.

The administration’s concerns were referenced by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Tuesday when he was asked about the president’s views on the Philippines leader and human rights allegations he faces.

“I think the president recognizes the need to combat drugs. But he also recognizes the need for human rights.  It’s something he’s worked on with several countries.  It’s one of the reasons he’s reviewing the Cuba policy.  He wants human rights. It’s something he’s discussed in private with several countries,” Spicer said.

The White House did say in February it was reviewing the policy.

An announcement from the Trump administration could come as soon as June.

