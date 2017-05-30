CBS4’s Craig Setzer Hosts Reddit AMA To Answer Your Hurricane Questions

May 30, 2017 2:20 PM By Craig Setzer
Filed Under: Ask Me Anything, Hurricane Season, Reddit, Reddit AMA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday, June 1st, is the start of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Are you ready?

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where you can ask him anything and everything about hurricane season, getting prepared or even how to survive a storm.

The AMA will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 1st. Click here to link to it.

It’s expected to be a rough year for hurricanes, at least according to the federal government.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting 11 to 17 tropical storms, with two to four becoming major hurricanes between June 1st and November 30th.

Remember, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic storm season was Arlene, which formed briefly in April and spun itself out.

South Floridians are used to living with the threat of tropical storms and hurricanes and storm complacency is a big concern. We’ve gone years without a direct hit but that nearly came to an end in 2016, when Hurricane Matthew threatened South Florida. Matthew was one of the most powerful October hurricanes on record, becoming a monster Category 5 storm that packed 165 mph winds as it powered over the Lesser Antilles, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. After crushing its way through the Caribbean, it paralleled the east coast of Florida before weakening and striking South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.

So how do you participate in Craig’s AMA Thurday at 1pm.

 

OTHER RESOURCES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

More from Craig Setzer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch