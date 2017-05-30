CBS4’s Craig Setzer Hosts Reddit AMA To Answer Your Hurricane Questions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday, June 1st, is the start of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Are you ready?
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where you can ask him anything and everything about hurricane season, getting prepared or even how to survive a storm.
The AMA will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 1st. Click here to link to it.
It’s expected to be a rough year for hurricanes, at least according to the federal government.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting 11 to 17 tropical storms, with two to four becoming major hurricanes between June 1st and November 30th.
Remember, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic storm season was Arlene, which formed briefly in April and spun itself out.
South Floridians are used to living with the threat of tropical storms and hurricanes and storm complacency is a big concern. We’ve gone years without a direct hit but that nearly came to an end in 2016, when Hurricane Matthew threatened South Florida. Matthew was one of the most powerful October hurricanes on record, becoming a monster Category 5 storm that packed 165 mph winds as it powered over the Lesser Antilles, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. After crushing its way through the Caribbean, it paralleled the east coast of Florida before weakening and striking South Carolina as a Category 1 storm.
So how do you participate in Craig’s AMA Thurday at 1pm.
- Create a Reddit account if you do not have one.
- There’s also an app available on the App Store or Google Play.
-
CLICK HERE TO BE DIRECTED TO THE REDDIT AMA
OTHER RESOURCES ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here