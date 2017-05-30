Best Donuts In Miami

By Effie Orfanides

Who doesn’t like a good donut? While you may be used to eating these doughy treats at chains around the country, Miami has some of the hottest craft donut shops you will ever encounter. Did you even know that craft donuts were a thing? When you enter one of these shops, gone are your pre-existing thoughts about what a donut actually is. Each of the five spots below are totally worth checking out, so much so, that you may want to visit one each day you’re in town! Trust us: These donuts will not let you down.

The Salty Donut

50 N.W. 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 925-8126

www.saltydonut.com The Salty Donut has taken Miami by storm! A celebrity fave (Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban is a frequent visitor), this place is a must-visit if you’re in the Miami area. While Cheban will often be treated to a donut with real gold on it, you will likely find it more affordable to nosh on a glazed buttermilk, maple bacon, or even an alcohol-infused treat! Our advice? Get there early (even before opening) to avoid a long line.

Honeybee Doughnuts

7388 Red Road

Miami, FL 33143

(786) 401-2795

www.honeybeedoughnuts.com Honeybee Doughnuts is owned by Karen Muirhead who created a bakery with inspiration from her European grandmother. If you are in the mood for a sweet treat, try the Dulce de Leche doughnut. If you are lucky, you’ll stop by on a day when there’s a spectacular specialty flavor like chocolate pecan or coconut with coconut milk glaze. Yum!

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

8870 S.W. 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

(305) 223-6656

www.mojodonuts.com These craft donuts will leave your sweet tooth completely satisfied. With all different flavors ranging from guava and cheese to maple bacon (and everything in between), you are sure to find something that tickles your tastebuds. You can get one of these treats for under $2.00 or bring home a dozen for $12.99 (or maybe you’ll want to enjoy a dozen in the shop. We are not judging).

Velvet Creme Donuts

1555 S.W. Eighth St.

Miami, FL 33135

(954) 609-0576

www.velvetcremedonuts.com This Miami donut shop was a staple in the area since it first opened in the 1940s. Although it closed down for 15 years, the eatery is making a comeback on Calle Ocho. If you want to try one of their famous glazed donuts but the shop isn’t open, look out for their food truck which pops up from time to time. No exact reopen date has been released, but those who remember enjoying a Velvet Creme Donut simply cannot wait to have another!

Chez BonBon at Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 674-4727 www.fontainebleau.com For about $3, you can experience a hand-crafted donut at the lobby-level pastry shop at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Executive pastry chef Simon Bregardis uses fresh ingredients to create these delicious treats which are just as pretty to look at as they are delicious to eat!

