Watch, Text, and Win Tickets To Finding Neverland

Based on the Academy Award winning film of the same name, FINDING NEVERLAND is Broadway’s biggest new hit and the winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for BEST MUSICAL!
It tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.
Now, this spectacular show is coming to South Florida and CBSMiami wants to give you tickets for free.
All you need to do to win tickets to FINDING NEVERLAND is watch WFOR and WBFS (for the duration of the contest) and look for the FINDING NEVERLAND contest commercial where it will reveal a secret code word. Once you’ve got the code word, text it to 8-4-8-1-6 for your chance to win.
This contest runs from May 29th at 5:00 a.m. to June 4th at 11:59 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE
Two winners will receive four (4) tickets to FINDING NEVERLAND valid for Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.