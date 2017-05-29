SpaceX Rocket Test Sparks Fire At Kennedy Space Center

May 29, 2017 9:34 AM
Cape Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) — The Space Coast’s latest rocket test could be called a blazing success.

Federal officials say a rocket test on a Florida launch pad sparked a wildfire.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Management Division said that the fire was sparked Sunday during a static fire test of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Fire officials say the wildfire spread to 2-acres on a small island near Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

Helicopters dropped water on the blaze.

The fire didn’t threaten any structures.

SpaceX said in a tweet that the static test fire was complete and that the rocket was set to launch next week on a mission to resupply the international space station.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

