Police Involved Shooting On The Palmetto Expy.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are investigating a police involved shooting overnight.
The Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) has been shut down in both directions 74th to 58th.
Witnesses say someone in a car opened fire hitting at least three vehicles traveling on the Palmetto.
One person was wounded. He pulled over at a nearby gas station.
Miami Dade Fire rescue treated him at the scene and transported him to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Another woman in a car pulled over at the aid of the road. Her car was hit with three bullets. A third vehicle was also struck.
At this time police have a person detailed but it is unclear what his role was in the shooting.
No word on when the Palmetto will reopen to traffic.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.
