Miami’s Streak Of 44 Straight NCAA Postseason Appearances Comes To An End

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – All good things must come to an end.

The University of Miami just learned that the hard way.

Early in the 2017 season, things weren’t going well on the diamond for the Hurricanes.

The team, led by longtime skipper Jim Morris, appeared to be putting in jeopardy its NCAA record of 44 consecutive trips to the postseason.

On Monday, those fears came to fruition.

For the first time in almost half a decade the University of Miami will not be participating in the NCAA postseason.

Miami finished the season at 31-27, including a 16-13 record inside the ACC.

A poor start to the season left the Hurricanes scrambling as tournament time grew near.

The Canes were hoping a strong showing in the ACC Tournament would help their chances, but a loss to North Carolina in the semifinals left things up in the air.

A win in the tournament meant an automatic bid to the postseason, which ended up going to Miami’s biggest rival, Florida State.

The Seminoles (39-20) took down North Carolina in come from behind fashion, scoring five late runs to win the ACC Tournament final 7-3.

Aside from automatic bids, there were 33 at-large spots available to reach the postseason.

Five teams from the ACC are hosting regionals: Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson, Wake Forest and Louisville.