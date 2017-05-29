Dolphins Legends Have Fun At Dan Marino & Friends Weekend In Nassau

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What happens when football and paradise collide? That’s easy! Dolphins heaven for some distinguished alumni and their little fans.

“To kind of play with them a little bit. Smile with them. They can touch you a little bit and see that you’re real. I think it’s important for the organization it’s important for the game of football and important for us as individuals,” said Jason Taylor.

Dan Marino and Friends Bahamas Weekend has turned into an annual party.

The event is full of laughter, dancing, golf, clinics for some local kids and yes, a little football between former teammates.

“To get a chance to be around the guys you played with – former players – it’s awesome all the time. Mr. Ross the owner of the team and Nat Moore and the group that we have running our alumni they do an incredible job. They do a lot of stuff in the community – love doing it,” said Dan Marino. “Like I said raising money whatever it may be the charities that’s awesome. But also just seeing guys and being able to you know juts look back at the memories and stuff – it’s good.”

In addition to making some new memories they raised $15,000 for the Bahamas R.E.A.C.H. organizations which helps families affected by disorders like autism.

It’s also worth noting some of the proceeds from these events go to the Miami Dolphins Alumni player assistance fund which helps support former players in need.