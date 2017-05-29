Memorial Day: What’s Open & Closed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday, May 29th, is Memorial Day. It’s the day the nation pauses to honor those who are serving and have served their country.
Here’s a list of what is open and closed in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed as well as public schools, colleges and universities.
Banks, stock markets will be closed. So will post offices, there will be no regular mail delivery.
There will be garbage pickup.
The library systems in Miami-Dade and Broward will be closed.
Miami-Dade and Broward regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.
Tri-Rail will operate weekend schedule.
Broward County Transit will operate Sunday bus schedule. Miami-Dade’s Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will follow a Sunday schedule.
Malls and grocery stores will be open.