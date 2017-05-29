Hospital Discharges One Of Two Officers Involved In Wrong-Way Wreck

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the officers involved in a wrong-way wreck over the weekend has been released from the hospital.
Miami-Dade Police Officer Michael Moreira was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Officer Carlos Babich remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The two officers were traveling in a marked Miami-Dade Police cruiser early Sunday morning when they were hit by a car traveling the wrong way on S.W. 157th Avenue.
They were struck head-on by a gray Volkswagen Jetta that was driving on the wrong side of the road, officials said, going northbound in the southbound lanes.
“Not only the officers, but the other driver of the vehicle is very lucky to be alive because this is a serious crash that could have resulted in death rather than with injuries, where everybody’s in stable condition,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Robin Pinkard.
Police believe the driver, 30-year-old Jovary Hill, may have been under the influence. He was taken to Jackson in stable condition with injuries to his face.
“We do believe that the driver may have been under the influence of some type of alcohol, so that’s still part of the investigation,” said Det. Pinkard.
Officer Babich was driving at the time of the crash.
