Altercation Leads To Police Involved Shooting On Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating a police involved shooting in Miami Beach that started late Sunday night.
According to authorities, the incident included two separate shootings in which two people were killed.
Police say it all started with an altercation that escalated into a shooting in the 200 block of Ocean Drive.
The first shooting was over a parking space, police say. Two victims were shot, one of which was transported to the hospital while the other died on scene.
Officers then began following a suspect into the 600 block of Alton Road where the police involved shooting took place.
The suspect who was shot by police was transported to Ryder Trauma Center but was later pronounced dead.
Police said everyone involved has been arrested.
On Saturday night in the same area, police arrested a Georgia man for opening fire on a taxi cab.
During a Monday morning press conference, local commissioners said they are going to pass legislation to shut down Urban Beach Weekend.
Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate the shooting.