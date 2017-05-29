Police: 11-Year-Old Shot And Wounded Child In Florida Home

May 29, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Child Shot, St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s an unpleasant story that has been told many, many times.

If you have young children make sure to lock away your weapons.

An 11-year-old boy allegedly shot and wounded a 10-year-old boy at a home in Florida.

In a statement, St. Petersburg Police said the 10-year-old was hospitalized and “responding well” to treatment for gunshot wounds in his arm and shoulder.

Police say he was shot by the 11-year-old around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the statement, a 17-year-old was watching several children in the home when the 10-year-old was shot.

It wasn’t immediately clear who owned the gun.

The police statement said the parents of the children were cooperating with investigators.

