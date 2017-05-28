Wrong-Way Wreck Sends Two Miami-Dade Officers To Hospital

May 28, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade Police Department, Officer Involved Accident, Wrong Way Wreck

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wrong-way wreck has put three people, including two Miami-Dade Police Officers, in the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 4:45 a.m.

The two officers were traveling in the same vehicle, a marked Miami-Dade Police cruiser, and heading south on 157th Avenue.

They were struck head-on by a gray Volkswagen Jetta that was driving on the wrong side of the road, going northbound in the southbound lanes.

Police believe the driver may have been under the influence, but the crash is still under investigation.

There was heavy damage to both cars.

One officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other was transported on the ground, both are in stable condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen was also transported to Jackson in stable condition with injuries to his face.

