Trump Slams Secret Sources Over Kushner’s Alleged Kremlin Connection

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump launched a Twitter storm Sunday morning about various trending topics while he was away overseas, including the Manchester intelligence leak, Montana’s Congressional seat and secret sources used by “fake news” writers.
“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names,” he continued, “it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!”
The tweets came following reports Friday that White House advisor and son-in-law to the president, Jared Kushner, tried to establish secret back-channel communications with Russia in December.
The information came from anonymous U.S. officials.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly defended the communications Sunday morning.
“I think any channel of communications, back or otherwise, with a country like Russia is a good thing,” he said.
But Democrats disagree, saying they want Kushner to explain his actions.
“To have the president’s son-in-law, a key player within the Trump organization, trying to establish a back channel with the Russians through a Russian diplomatic facility, you have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from,” asked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
Federal investigators and Congressional committees are looking into how Russia may have meddled in the 2016 election and what kinds of connections the Trump campaign had with Russian officials.