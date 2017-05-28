Minimal Regatta To Feature Plywood-And-Duct-Tape Vessels

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBSMiami/FKNB) — The current “minimalism” movement is to take a seafaring spin in Key West Sunday afternoon during the annual Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta — meaning spectators can expect maximum merriment at the wacky on-the-water challenge.
The “sink or swim” event, a Memorial Day Weekend tradition in the Florida Keys, took place off the Schooner Wharf Bar in the Key West Historic Seaport.
Each team is allowed a single sheet of 4-by-8-foot plywood, two 8-foot-long 2-by-4s, a roll of duct tape and a pound of fasteners to build its boat. Caulking and adhesives are forbidden, though epoxy paint is permitted.
Many entrants each year demonstrate only minimal construction skills, matching their minimal materials. Some, however, prove unexpectedly talented — luckily for the team’s “designated passenger,” whose task is to keep the vessel afloat while navigating a short course in the seaport’s waters.
Costumes and themed entries are encouraged, and participants can compete in either the kayak/canoe design or open design categories.
Awards include prizes for the fastest boats, most creative designs, best paint jobs, best costumes and sportsmanship — as well as the dreaded “sinker” award for the least seaworthy vessel.
