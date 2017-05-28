Boca Raton Woman Unable To Escape After Car Crashes Into Lake

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — A young woman from Boca Raton has died after she drove into a lake in Deerfield Beach and investigators believe she may have been drinking.
It happened just before midnight Saturday, near S.W. 10th Street on I-95.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Alejandra Valadez went off the road, crashed into a palm tree and ended up upside down and underwater.
“They had to use a winch and some rescue tools to actually move the car out of the muck,” said BSO’s Mike Jachles. “Because the driver’s side was down in the muck, they had to move that car to get to the woman and get her out.”
Although Valadez did not survive, three others in the car did.
Backseat passengers, Aaron Charlie Martinez, 20, and Alex Anthony Santos, 28, were able to escape from the submerged car and sustained some injuries, but nothing serious.
Front-seat passenger Alexis Jade Singh, 16, was brought to shore in cardiac arrest but she was successfully resuscitated.
According to BSO Traffic Homicide Unit investigators, speed and alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.