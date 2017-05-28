Arrests Made After Miami Beach Shooting, World OutGames Stalled

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Memorial Day long weekend has brought out a large crowd of people for a number of events on the beach.

Hip Hop Weekend, the Air and Sea Show and what was supposed to be the World OutGames — all this while police investigating a shooting right down the street on 6th and Collins.

An officer on foot heard the shots and responded. Within minutes dozens of offers were on the scene and four people were detained.

“There is a lot of components as part of our canvassing,” said Miami Beach officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “Whether it be through surveillance and just speaking with people as well as our preliminary interviews with those who may have been involved, which has us confident that we have the shooter in our custody.”

Police questioned the detainees and tested their hands for gunshot residue.

Police confirm one of the four fired a gun, and blood at the scene suggests someone was wounded but police didn’t find that person at the scene.

“We did locate blood nearby,” said officer Rodriguez. “There may be a potential victim or subject we don’t know. We want to speak with them and piece together exactly what happened.”

The shooting took place while thousands are in Miami Beach for Urban Hip Hop Weekend and the Air and Sea Show.

“I was out this morning on the beach enjoying the air and sea show and residents were loving it so unfortunately something like this will taint the air and sea show and it’s just sad,” said Miami Beach resident Michael DeFilippi.

All this happens while city officials are working behind the scenes trying to restore many of the World OutGames sporting events that were cancelled at the last minute.

Athletes from around the world found out about the cancellation only after arriving in Miami Beach –no opening and closing ceremonies and most of the sporting events cancelled.

In the last 24 hours alone the city put together Field Hockey tournament — relocated the Indoor Basketball tournament and volleyball tournaments.

A Miami Beach city manager says he sounded the alarm back in March — tried to assist with staffing and resources but funding may have been the issue for the organizers.

Late Friday night the city was saying that due to potential misappropriation of funds, the Miami Beach Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office have conferred and are jointly opening a fraud investigation.

“All we know is that there are hundreds of thousands of public money, city, state maybe county, not to mention private dollars that were raised, we heard anywhere between 8-9 thousand dollars,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales. “Where did it go?”

The city and GMCVB are holding a reception Wednesday night, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

A lot of the business and cultural partners are also offering free and discounted admissions and services to the athletes.