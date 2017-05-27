Trump Wraps Up First Foreign Trip, Won’t Commit To Paris Climate Accord

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump has wrapped up the first foreign trip of his presidency and is on his way back to Washington.
The president focused on fighting terrorism and increasing military spending in a speech to U.S. troops at a base in Sicily, Italy Saturday.
“We’re gonna have a lot of strength and we’re gonna have a lot of peace,” he told them. “We will buy the planes, the ships, vehicles, and equipment you need to get your job done and to come home safe and sound back to your families.”
It was Trump’s final stop on his 9-day overseas trip. Earlier Saturday, he joined other leaders of G7 nations for a group photo. During the G7 Summit, the leaders held conversations with the president about climate change, trying to convince him to stick with the Paris agreement.
He tweeted that he’ll make a decision about the accord next week.
There were no news conferences during his trip, unusual for a president on his first overseas journey, though, Trump made plenty of news, including chastising NATO members for not spending enough money.
“Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense,” he scolded.
Trump also signed a $110 billion arms deal in Saudi Arabia and visited the western wall in Jerusalem. On Monday, he’ll mark Memorial Day at Arlington Cemetery.
One Comment