Marlins Look For Back-To-Back Wins For First Time In May

MIAMI (Gracenote) — The Miami Marlins are no longer the owners of the worst record in baseball and can see a future with more runs scored if Giancarlo Stanton continues to produce.

The Marlins will try to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this month and clinch a series win when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the second of a three-game interleague set on Saturday.

Miami’s feast or famine offense entered the series with wins in two of the previous nine games while posting double-digit runs in the two wins and topping out at three runs in the seven setbacks.

The Marlins didn’t quite hit those extremes against the Angels on Friday but got a 460-foot home run from Stanton en route to an 8-5 victory, marking the $325-million slugger’s first blast since May 8.

Hoping to quickly send Stanton back into a power drought for Los Angeles on Saturday will be right-hander J.C. Ramirez, who opposes Marlins veteran Vance Worley.

The Angels are losers of three straight and five of eight on their 10-game road trip to drop below .500 at 25-26.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH J.C. Ramirez (4-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Vance Worley (0-1, 6.75)

Ramirez snapped a three-start winless streak at Tampa Bay on Monday by holding the Rays to two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. The Nicaragua native yielded two or fewer runs in five of his last six outings but owns only two wins in that span. Ramirez, who worked two scoreless innings of relief in his lone previous appearance against Miami, surrendered five home runs in his last three starts.

Worley is getting his second chance to earn a spot in the Marlins rotation and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in four innings while suffering a loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The California native went 2-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 35 appearances – four starts – for the Baltimore Orioles last season. Worley worked a total of one inning of relief against the Angels in two career appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 on Friday but remains three home runs shy of 600 for his career.

2. Miami 1B Justin Bour homered in five of his last seven games.

3. Los Angeles RHP Bud Norris (knee) was removed after three pitches on Friday and is day-to-day.

