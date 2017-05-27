Man Dies, Shot In Face During Dispute At Miami Club

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man has lost his life following an exchange of words at a hangout spot in Miami.
Miami Police said Leonardo Perera, 34, suffered a gunshot wound to the face outside of the Nuevo Patio Restaurant Lounge at 1861 N.W. 22nd Street on Saturday morning.
Perera tried running back to his home, a few blocks away, but collapsed two blocks from the lounge, near residences on the 1900 block of N.W. 23rd Street. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Alice Coley said she heard several shots and called for help.
“It was like six, six or seven shots,” said the grandmother who’s lived in the area for 13 years. “When we got out there, we heard the shooting, and then my daughter went to the door and we seen the guy laying on the ground. And we called the ambulance and stuff and the police came.”
Kendrick Campbell woke up to the crime scene, taped off by officers as they investigated.
“People can’t even come outside and have a good Saturday morning,” he said. “Put the guns down, it’s not worth it, man.”
Investigators have not revealed information on the shooter or whether anyone is in custody.