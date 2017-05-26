Police K-9 Killed In Parkland, Mistaken For Coyote

May 26, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Joan Murray, Parkland, Police K-9

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — A police dog, mistaken for a coyote, was shot and killed when it startled a man in Parkland.

The dog, named Pedro, lived with handler Sgt. Ian Sklar of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

On May 14th, around 11 p.m., Pedro jumped onto neighbor Frank Degati and was pushed back. As he yelled for help, his son, John, grabbed a handgun and fired 10 times at what he thought was a coyote.

Pedro died at the scene. The newspaper said the men were remorseful about the dog’s death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch