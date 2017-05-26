Police K-9 Killed In Parkland, Mistaken For Coyote

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — A police dog, mistaken for a coyote, was shot and killed when it startled a man in Parkland.
The dog, named Pedro, lived with handler Sgt. Ian Sklar of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
On May 14th, around 11 p.m., Pedro jumped onto neighbor Frank Degati and was pushed back. As he yelled for help, his son, John, grabbed a handgun and fired 10 times at what he thought was a coyote.
Pedro died at the scene. The newspaper said the men were remorseful about the dog’s death.