One In Custody After Officers Assaulted In Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Police have take a man into custody accused of assaulting two officers in Coral Gables.
Around noon, there was a massive police presence on the 400 block of Valencia Avenue.
Coral Gables Police said they were responding to a domestic violence call when the man showed up and assaulted them before taking off.
A perimeter was set up in the area to look for the suspect.
About an hour later, he was taken into custody.
It appears the officers who were attacked will be okay.